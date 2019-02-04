English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Be Back With an Item Number in Dabangg 3
After scorching the screens with Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be returning for another item number with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.
Image: Viral Bhayani
After serving a sizzler of a song with Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be returning to scorch the screens with yet another item number alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of the franchise.
While talking to the media recently, Arbaaz Khan spoke about his home production Dabangg 3, confirming that Kareena will be doing an item number in the film.
Kareena is known for being selective about her projects, but she is quite generous when it comes to doing something for friends. After Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2, she has agreed to do an item number again in Dabangg 3 because she shares a good rapport with Salman and his family.
Bebo herself has talked about her connection with Salman's family in the past. "I have a very old connection with the Khan family. It’s such a wonderful coincidence that I have always been a part of the Khan family’s home productions. I acted in Sohail’s first production Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. I did the song Fevicol Se in Dabangg 2 which was Arbaaz’s directorial debut.
"When Alvira and Atul started their production house with Bodyguard, I played the lead actress opposite Salman, and then again in Salman’s home production, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. That makes me feel very special. In fact, not only me, my sister Karisma, who has also worked with Salman, shares a good friendship with Salman and his family," Kareena had said.
Dabangg 3 will go on floors in the first week of April. Besides Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Kannada actor Sudeep has also been signed for the film. He will be seen as Salman’s friend in the film.
Prabhudheva will be directing Dabangg 3, which will release on Eid in 2020.
