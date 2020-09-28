Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes 'Best Bro' Ranbir Kapoor and 'Best Aunt' Rima Jain on Their Birthday

Ranbir Kapoor and his aunt Rima Jain share the same birth date - September 28. Cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan wished both her actor brother and their aunt with a single post on Instagram. Kareena shared throwback photos - one of a younger Rima and the other from her childhood with Ranbir - on Instagram.

"Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah. Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro," she wrote in the caption. Her friend Amrita Arora joined her in wishing Ranbir and Rima, commenting, "Happy happy birthday." Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped two red hearts on Kareena's post.

Rima Jain is Randhir and Rishi Kapoor's sister. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also posted a birthday wish for her sister-in-law. Sharing a photo featuring family and friends, she wrote, "Happy birthday, Rima. Only the best for you as you are the best, love."

Producer Boney Kapoor shared a couple of throwback photos and tweeted, "Happy birthday, Rima. You light up every room you walk into and may that light always keep getting brighter. Even though our last three Rakhis have been telephonic Raksha Bandhans - you'll always remain my driving instructor and a loving sister."