Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Her 'Most Beautiful Rima Aunty' on Birthday; Aadar Jain Is All Hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to share a heartwarming birthday post for her paternal aunt Rima Jain. Sharing a throwback photo of a decked-up Rima, Kareena wrote, “My most beautiful Rima aunty… happy birthday… to fish curry lunches and gup forever… love you."

Rima Jain is the younger daughter of Raj Kapoor and sister of actors Randhir, Rajiv and Rishi Kapoor. She is married to businessman Mohan Jain. She has two sons with her husband- Aadar and Armaan Jain. Aadar also shared a throwback photo with her mother to wish her on her birthday. Posting the photo on his Instagram story, Aadar simply wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ma."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were recently clicked at the Mumbai airport with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena, who turned 41 on September 21, celebrated her birthday with her family in Maldives. She also posted a picture from her intimate birthday celebrations. The picture features Kareena with husband Saif and sons Taimur and Jeh taking a stroll on the beach. Kareena, in her caption, revealed that she made a promise to herself on her 41st birthday. “Keep the fire burning… Birthday promise to myself,’ she wrote.

Kareena tied the knot with Saif in October 2012 in a private ceremony. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir earlier this year. However, they have faced a lot of criticism on social media over the names of their kids.

