Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed film Forrest Gump. The actress will now be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Not only that, Kareena also recently wrapped up Hansal Mehta’s rumoured detective-thriller The Buckingham Murders and is gearing up to enthrall the audience once again.

Speaking about Sujoy Ghosh’s project with Variety, the Angrezi Medium actress explained how it was an unconventional role for her. She stated, “For me, it’s very different because obviously you’re used to seeing me in all the mainstream movies, which has the song, the dance, the gloss, the glamour. Both these films (Sujoy Ghosh & Hansal Mehta’s next projects) are shockingly different."

As for Hansal Mehta’s film, Kareena shared that she was instantly excited for the project when the film-maker had come to him with the prospect. She shared, “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that. It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that.”

The actress spilled some tit-bits about the film, “I speak fluently in Hindi and I think also in Hindi because that’s been what I’ve been doing all my life. When you’re thinking in Hindi, but speaking in English, it was actually a difficult task to do because it was the reverse situation for the first time," she said.

Since Kareena has turned producer alongside Ekta Kapoor for this project, the actress reflected on her journey. She explained, “I never really thought that I would be a producer. But when I heard this subject, and the fact that it’s very different to a regular Hindi movie… it’s a very different take to things. So I thought that will be really nice and different. And when Ektaa and Hansal told me, ‘Since you love the script so much, why don’t you come on board as a creative producer as well, and take some calls as to what you think also and give your name to it’ – after much thought, I thought that if I love something so much, and this is a character that I wanted to play, I think it’s fun to do it. It’s the first time. I don’t know if I’ll repeatedly do it. But let’s see.”

With both the films lined up, Kareena is eagerly looking forward to an eventful 2023-especially after the debacle of Advait Anand’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

