Kareena Kapoor Khan Wraps Up Trip to Dharamshala, Shares Photos with Saif and Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has bid farewell to Dharamshala after the shooting schedule of husband Saif Ali Khan's film got over. The actress was at the hill station with son Taimur Ali Khan to give Saif company during his stay there.

As she prepared to leave for Mumbai, Kareena shared some last snapshots from the location. She shared one photo of the view of Dhauladhar range's snow-capped peaks from Palampur, in Himachal Pradesh, with the caption 'Incredible India'. In the next photo, Kareena is seen posing with Saif and Taimur, while the third photo is with the staff of the hotel where they were staying.

The couple had been stationed at the mountain destination for several days, through Diwali, as Saif and his co-stars like Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam filmed the upcoming horror comedy.

Kareena has been sharing photos from the location regularly. On Monday, she posted a new selfie on Instagram, flaunting eyes lined with kohl and bright pink lips. "Pink in Palampur," Kareena captioned the image.

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media. Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child.

Before heading to Dharamshala, Kareena had completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.