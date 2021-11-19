Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Chand' Series Featuring Saif Ali Khan is Radiant but Taimur, Jeh Steal the Show

Anyone following Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram updates religiously knows how much the actress loves sharing glimpses of the time spent with her family. Frequently seen on her updates are her two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, and often, her husband Saif Ali Khan. Recently the actress who is in the Pataudi Palace, Saif’s ancestral house, shared a series of images featuring her ‘chand’ (moon).

The first photo was of the moon, which was followed by an adorable selfie with her older son. She captioned it as,

With my Chand I." The third photo was with her husband which is termed as the best, however, her series was completed by the presence of her younger son Jehangir or Jeh. In her next Instagram Story, she shared a selfie featuring Saif and Jeh, and wrote, “Between the Chand and his bedtime..but I managed yay!! series complete.

Take a look at all the photos shared by her:

She also welcomed the ‘sweater weather’ with a red pullover.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha’s crew has wrapped up shooting. In the film, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan. He had suffered an injury during the filming but continued to work despite being in pain to not disturb the film’s schedule. The film directed by Advait Chandan is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood comedy-drama Forrest Gump and will see Aamir reprising the role of the legendary Tom Hanks.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen in two productions this year- Bhoot Police and the web series Tandav. His upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 releases on Friday, November 19. In the film, he has reunited actress Rani Mukherji with whom he was seen in films like Ta Ra Rum Pum, Hum Tum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

