Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaw-Dropping Black Outfit Look Proves Why She Is Called The Style Icon

When Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s Poo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan said ‘Kaun hai voh jisne mujhe mudd kar mujhe nahi dekha?’ she literally meant it. Even years after the film was released, one cannot help but turn around each time the Bollywood diva is spotted in public or drops her stunning pictures on social media. Once again, Kareena is setting social media on fire with her latest clicks.

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures in which she was seen posing in a jaw-dropping black outfit. With glam makeup and light-shade lipstick, she accessorised her look with beautiful earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail. “Hi there…♥️” the actress wrote in the caption while sharing the picture.

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans and friends flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Actor Karan Wahi commented, “Haaaaayeeeee…” along with heart-eye emojis. “I see you’ve left sharan,” Rhea Kapoor wrote. Shibani Dandekar also called Kareena ‘stunner’. Another social media user shared, “Ufffff the og queen 👸 🔥 @kareenakapoorkhan”.

The pictures that Kareena shared were from a Diwali bash in the city which was also attended by several other celebrities including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Seema Kiran Sajdeh among others.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Advait Chandan directorial was the official Hindi remake of the iconic Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Even though the movie gained positive reviews, it failed to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office. Kareena will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Besides this, the actress has also reportedly signed a project with Rhea Kapoor in which she is likely to share a screen with Tabu. However, there is no official announcement so far.

