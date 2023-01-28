Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s children Taimur and Jeh are among the most-talked-about star kids. Their aunt Saba Ali Khan is known to often give her followers inside glimpses of Taimur and Jeh’s playtime dairies. From safari rides to birthday celebrations, her Instagram profile chronicles multiple fun outings and moments of the elite family. Going by her latest post, if there should be an award for ‘Twinning and winning’, then the Nawabi brother duo appear to be an apt candidate for it.

On Friday, Saba Ali Khan shared photos of Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan donning GAP clothing. While the former looks cute in a grey sweatshirt paired with blue tracks, Jeh Ali Khan is seen enjoying on a swing dressed up in a black hoodie with matching pants, boots, and a tiny beanie. In the caption, their aunt disclosed both photos were clicked when the two were of the same age. “Twinning..at the same age,” she wrote alongside the endearing photographs. Take a look at it here:

This post came just days after Saba posted a string of sweet pictures of Jeh Ali Khan enjoying the company of his parents on a private jet. In one photo, the daddy’s munchkin can be seen playing on his lap, in another, he sips some water as mom Kareena lends him a helping hand. “He's Everyone's dumpling that's for Sure,” wrote Saba while sharing the photos.

In a subsequent photo series from the elite family’s Jaisalmer vacation, the Nawabi brothers can be seen enjoying what appears to be a safari ride together. Spotting animals on the way, in one photo little Jeh can be seen pointing his tiny finger toward something, meanwhile, Taimur appears to be a tad bit perplexed. In another cute glimpse, Jeh sips water from his favourite blue bottle and his elder sibling is pouting.

It was back in 2012 when Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in a private ceremony that took place in Bandra. Four years later, Kareena gave birth to their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child, Jeh Ali Khan in 2021.

