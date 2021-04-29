Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post on Covid-19 Situation Faces Flak Owing to Ranbir-Alia's Maldives Trip

Kareena Kapoor Khan is facing flak for her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s decision to travel to Maldives amid the Covid-19 crisis. The actress recently took to Instagram to pen a strongly-worded statement urging people to take the second wave of Covid-19 seriously. Kareena also strongly spoke out against people who wore masks the wrong way and urged them to spare a thought to doctors and medical staff.

She wrote, “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point, both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”

Her well-intentioned post faced flak as many of her followers pointed out that Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt had just returned from a holiday in the Maldives - both actors recovered from COVID-19 a short while ago. “Please tell the same to your cousin who was vacationing in Maldives with his beau a week ago. Take Care," read one comment, while another said, “And same goes to celebs who were shamelessly going for exotic Vacays. Please spread your word to them as well."

