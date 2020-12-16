Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Glow is Unmissable in These New Pics

After spending some quality time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Dharamshala, Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally back to work. The actress, who is pregnant with her second child, has been busy with several shoots during her pregnancy. In the latest pictures from the sets of her radio show What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor Khan is flaunting her baby bump in a grey mid-length dress. And, pregnancy glow cannot be missed.

Kareena tied the knot with Saif in 2012 after a few years of dating. The two have a son together named Taimur Ali Khan and are waiting for the arrival of their second child.

Kareena, recently, spoke about her second baby’s name and said that the couple has not thought about it yet. The name of their first child had sparked controversy since it sounded similar to the name of the Turco-Mongol ruler Timur Lang who had invaded India.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan while Saif will be seen in Bunty and Babli 2 and Bhoot Police.