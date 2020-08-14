Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Glow is Unmissable, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to set the social media on fire with her stunning pictures. The actress, who has resumed work from home, has been sharing glimpses from her recent photoshoots on Instagram.

On Thursday, she posted a selfie from her shoot and wrote, "Another day, another shoot and well... another one of my favourite selfies”.

Now, one of her team members, Naina Sawhney, has shared a picture of Bebo on her Instagram from her shoot. The actress is seen with her team members in an off white Indian attire, radiating in her pregnancy glow. The caption of the picture reads, “Back with my team missed this. #covidshoot #after5months #workbeforeipop @kareenakapoorkhan @makeupbypompy.”

On August 12, Bebo and Saif announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple released an official statement that read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” Since then their fans and friends have flooded the internet with their best wishes.

Bebo had turned heads during her first pregnancy when she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2016 and left everyone amazed with her stunning avatar.