'Mask Pehniye Aur...': Kareena Kapoor's Caption for Her New Pic is Breaking the Internet

Kareena Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and keeps giving us glimpses of her family and professional life. On Wednesday evening, she reminded fans of the importance of wearing masks while venturing outside, amid the ongoing pandemic. In a photo she shared on Instagram, Kareena can be seen sitting in a Mumbai-bound flight and looking outside the window. She wears a white mask.

"Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye (Wear a mask and look outside)," Kareena captioned her photo. Reacting to her post, Punit Malhotra, who directed Kareena in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, commented: "Breaking the net, ma'am." Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

On Wednesday morning, Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan had shared a photo where she pouts with her eyes closed. "Just pouting away... excited to go home," she captioned the Instagram post.

Commenting on her post, elder sister Karisma wrote: "Hurry back. I have missed you." Kareena recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" in Delhi. The film stars Aamir Khan and is the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 Hollywood film "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur were in Pataudi, his ancestral home. They spent close to a month there with Saif’s mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Kareena was shooting in Delhi for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir. As Kareena is pregnant with her second child, she wanted to shoot her portions of the film in time before her baby bump grew too ‘big’.