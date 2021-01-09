Kareena Kapoor Khan's Reunion with Her Girl Squad is All About Sass, See Pic

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had a nice Friday night when she reunited with her mains. The mommy-to-be has shared a snippet from the evening in which she can be seen happily posing with her girl gang including Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawala and Mallika Bhatt. In the caption, Kareena has mentioned that she is missing LOLO in this picture-perfect memory.

The post, as of now, has crossed over four lakh likes. Kareena’s Insta fam has flooded the comments section by red heart emoji and the kiss emoji. In the photo, Bebo can be seen clad in a blue dress. From the looks of it, one can presume that the stunning image has been clicked on a rooftop restaurant.

Natasha too shared a photo from the same outing saying that this girl gang belongs to her and she cannot deal with life without it. Her post also has been loved by the audience. One person reacted to the post saying, “May your bond grows stronger day by day for decades & decades”, another one wrote, “Kareena Kapoor looks super beautiful”. Many users also dropped in heart eye emojis, heart emojis and said things like ‘Happy Bonding’, ‘Girl gang’ among others.

Amrita Arora was also quick to share the picture of her squad on Instagram stories. On the picture filled with sass, the diva wrote, “When in bay…it’s girlie time # reunited we stand”. The actress is seen clad in a stylish back hoodie. In terms of accessories, she is carrying a black sling bag. Amrita has chosen to go with a basic pony hairstyle. In the picture, she can be seen leaning on the chair in which Kareena is sitting. Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The project is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks.