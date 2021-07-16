Kareena Kapoor Khan's Revelation on Her Pregnancy Days: Fainted During Shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan had announced her book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’ Bebo confessed that she has been quite honest in the book as she has mentioned her crazy eating to fainting on a photoshoot, out of exhaustion.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who earlier this year, in February, welcomed her second child, has shared her pregnancy experience through a book. Recently, the actress had announced her book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’ Through the book, Kareena wishes to share her experience from her pregnancy days, which might be of some help to the expecting mothers.

In the introduction of the book, the Bollywood diva mentioned that she once fainted during a shoot and further admitted that she faced difficulties during her pregnancy. Kareena even debunked the pre-conceived notion that a celebrity pregnancy is super glamorous, as she didn’t feel it. Bebo, however, agreed that she did try and make her pregnancy look glamorous. The actress further shared that she had gained a lot of weight, got pregnancy spots, and was ready to sleep by five, every evening. Kareena revealed that she has been quite honest in the book as she has mentioned her crazy eating to fainting on a photoshoot (out of exhaustion). The actress wishes that the book will make the readers smile and will also comfort them at the same time.

In the excerpt, Kareena revealed that when she got pregnant, she had decided not to hide anything.

“I was out there being as normal as I possibly could. And I wanted to bring that same spirit to this book,” she added. Bebo feels “super proud” that she was able to carry on her work to the very end. Although Kareena admitted that she pushed herself too hard during Jeh’s birth.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan had not shared any pictures of their second son, Jeh. The little one’s first picture appeared in Kareena’s book and in no time it went viral.

