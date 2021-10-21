Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sister-In-Law Saba Slams Paparazzi For Following Jehangir Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s son Jehangir Ali Khan’s photos went viral on Thursday after he attended a birthday party with the actress. The paparazzi were seen chasing their car to get the perfect glimpse of Bebo’s youngest son. Now, her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan has taken to social media to criticise this behaviour of the pap. She took to her Instagram Stories space to share a video where a photographer can be heard screaming at Jeh’s nanny for her attention.

Later, the video shows shutterbugs using bright flashlights on Jeh’s face that seemed to startle him. They could also be heard telling each other to follow the car.

Calling out this behaviour, Saba wrote, “Is this what media want? To torture a child?! Chasing? Watch the video. Stop! He’s a baby."

She also shared a picture of Jeh on Instagram and wrote, “Jeh…my JAAN . MISSING my munchkin Media captured him attending a party .. I was reminded of this MOMENT. Love you my dumpling. Protect you Always. Though guess he loves the earring..he’s aiming to pull out!! Watch the little naughty fist!"

Her followers took to the comment section to comment that the media should spare him. One user wrote, “I think media should spare him. He looks scared seeing so many noisy people and camera flashes!"

Saba quite often shares unseen throwback photos featuring her family members. While most of her followers like her content, some often troll her. Recently, one netizen commented that the jewellery designer lives in her parent’s past and her siblings’ present. “Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them not you," the comment read.

Saba replied that she loves her parents and siblings a little too much. She wrote, “There is always a choice, I love my parents, my siblings, and a bit of me also. A little bit of everything is what works for me. You do what works for you. Have a great weekend. Stay safe."

