Kareena Kapoor Khan's Slo-mo Video as 'Angrezi Medium' Cop is One We've Been Waiting for

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her Instagram debut and within a day had over one million followers on the social networking site. She posted a couple of black and white pictures of son Taimur, her husband Saif Ali Khan and mother Babita Kapoor.

"I think fans have pulled me towards this because people were asking me about it constantly. There are so many fan clubs out there of my name, so, I think we needed to have one point that would be a place where they will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while," said Kareena, about her Instagram debut.

Now, the actress, whose Angrezi Medium is set to hit the screens on March 13, shared a glimpse of her highly anticipated cop avatar in the film. Kareena posted a slo-mo video on social media saying that she loved the moment captured by director Homi Adajania. Kareena walking in a cop uniform like a boss lady is sure to get your hearts racing for her upcoming role. The short clip is set to Imagine Dragons track Believer.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium that also starred Irrfan. The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal.

(With inputs from IANS)

