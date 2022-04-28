Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jeh Holds Her Hand Tightly as He Adorably Steps Out With Mommy, See Pics

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out with her son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh on Thursday morning and the adorable photos of the mother-son duo are winning the internet. In the photos, shared by the paparazzi, she can be seen holding her son’s hand as they both step out of their house. Jeh is holding his mom’s hand tightly as he takes some nervous steps.

Take a look at the pictures:

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February last year. they also have an elder son, Taimur.

Kareena and Saif made the headlines earlier this month for their appearance at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Kareena was seen attending the mehendi and wedding ceremonies while Saif joined her only for the wedding. Kareena stepped out wearing a gorgeous blush pink saree by Manish Malhotra while Saif opted for a white kurta-pyjama with a pink Nehru jacket. A few hours after, Taimur and Jeh joined the family.

The Veere Di Wedding actress shared pictures from the wedding festivities on her Instagram as well. In one picture, Kareena and an adorable Jeh posed together, which she captioned as “FRAMED♥️My Heart♥️My Beta♥️", another picture featured Saif and Kareena posing with the kids. “This is what trying to get a family picture looks like… Saifu please smile for the picture… Tim take your finger out of your nose ya… Jeh baba look here… Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar… Click… And this is what I got best guys #TheMen of my life #MyWorld Bhai Ki Shaadi," she captioned the chaotic family pic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, where she is paired opposite her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan. The makers of the film dropped the first track today, April 28 titled Kahani.

