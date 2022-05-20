Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Jeh Is ‘Protected’ By Cousin Inaaya; Saba Pataudi Shares Adorable Pic

It is always a delight for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s fans to catch a glimpse of their little munchkins Taimur and Jeh. While Kareena often shares candid glimpses of the brothers on social media, their loving aunt Saba Pataudi also treats fans to cute snaps of the little ones. On Friday, the jewelry designer took to Instagram and posted a super cute glimpse of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya as she protects and holds her cousin.

In the sweet picture, we see little Inaaya dressed in a blue kurta and salwar as she adorably holds Jeh, while he leans on her. The photo sees Inaaya with her head to the camera, while Jeh adorably rests while hugging her cousin. It seems that the little ones play with each other a lot and they often spend memorable times with each other. While posting the picture on Instagram, Saba also tagged both the little one’s mums Kareena and Soha Ali Khan.

Taking to the captions, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Siblings….still!Cousin..sisters can be protective too! #jehjaan #innijaan #auntylove #munchkin #alwaysandforever #fridayflashback.”

Soon after the picture was shared scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the little ones. While one fan wrote, “Hahahaha he is such a cutiewww soooo innocent ❤️,” another wrote, “Absolutely! I think sisters are more protective! Esp about brothers!”

Well, this isn’t the first time Saba has treated us with cute pictures of Bebo’s little munchkins. Earlier, she dropped a super cute photo of Taimur holding Jeh.

In the photo, we see Taimur trying to pick up his little brother, as they both got caught up in a goofy moment. Tim and Jeh’s expressions of shock and cuteness were perfectly snapped by Saba. Jeh looked super adorable in a blue t-shirt and navy blue shorts, with a burp cloth tied to his neck. On the other hand, Taimur looked cute in a sea blue T-shirt and navy blue shorts as he tries to get hold of her little brother.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s much-awaited comeback Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the silver screen on 11 August 2022. She will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for the film. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya.

