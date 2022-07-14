Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jeh is Quite the Poser Like His Mom and These Pictures Are Proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan is quite the poser and the social media posts shared by his family members are proof. The star kid, who is currently vacationing in England with Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, reunited with his aunt Saba Pataudi. The latter took to her social media handle to share a couple of photos with Jeh.

In the selfies, Saba can be seen posing happily with the little one, while the latter strikes a serious pose for the camera. Sharing it, she wrote, “Jeh baba n Moi!”

Take a look:

Netizens took to the comment section to write how adorable Jeh looks. Some also said Jeh looks more like Saba than Kareena. One comment read, “Beautiful aunt & very very cute nephew!” while another netizen commented, “Tooooooo Cute .” “Please share more pictures with Jeh please please also more. Videos,” read another comment.

Saba Pataudi often shares photos with Jeh and Taimur which netizens love to see. A couple of days ago, Sara Ali Khan, too, reunited with Jeh in London and treated her fans with some adorable photos with her siblings.

Meanwhile, Bebo has been constantly sharing updates with her fans and followers from her trip. A couple of days ago, she gave a glimpse of the quality time she spent with her elder son Taimur. The duo attended India’s match with England at the Kennington Oval.

Recently, a picture surfaced where Kareena along with her family can be seen having lunch with The Big Bang Theory fame Kunal Nayyar. In a recent photo shared by Alexandra Galligan on Instagram, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Kunal were seen enjoying a hearty meal at Daphne’s Restaurant with their common friends. In the picture, the group was seated at a round table with wine and food placed in front of them while they sported big smiles for the camera. The picture also revealed that while Kareena and Kunal opted for casual outfits, Saif dressed up in a crisp suit for the night.

