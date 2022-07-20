Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jeh Wins Netizens' Hearts With Latest Adorable Pic, Malaika Arora All Hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been vacationing in London with her family for quite some time now. The actress has been updating her fans and followers constantly with glimpses from her trip. However, the highlight of her travel posts remains her two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. While the former is already a paparazzi favorite and enjoys massive popularity online, the latter, too, has started to follow in his brother’s footsteps. Recently, Kareena shared a photo of little Jeh and netizens can’t stop gushing over it.

In the photo, Jeh can be seen wearing a speedo as he stands amid flowers. Sharing the photo, Bebo wrote, “That’s how I Firenze …❤️Summer of 2022❤️Stay cool#Jeh baba.”

Take a look:

Not just her fans and followers, but her industry colleagues, too, were gushing over little Jeh’s cuteness. Malaika Arora wrote, “Munchkin” while Manish Malhotra dropped emojis. Esha Dasgupta and Kareena’s co-star Vijay Varma, too, left adorable comments for Jeh.

Earlier, Kareena had shared another photo of Jeh on her Instagram Story section where the little one can be seen seated inside a trolley. While traveling by British Airways, Kareena Kapoor used a trolley to carry her baby son. Little Jeh in a green t-shirt and grey pants is seen peeking out of the trolley towards the camera and behind is British Airways’ instruction poster that explains everything about “Hand baggage allowance”. While sharing the cute photo of her son, Kareena added, “The caption says it all”. Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie’s plot is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.

She will also make her web debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery thriller Devotion of Suspect X written by Keigo Higashino.

