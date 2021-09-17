Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jehangir Missing from Breakfast Table, Actress Shares Cute Pic

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in the island nation of Maldives with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two kids — Taimur and Jehangir. The family flew to Maldives earlier this week as the paparazzi spotted themat the Mumbai Airport along with Taimur and Jeh’s nannies.

Kareena has been sharing pictures of the pristine beaches on her Instagram Stories. In her latest Instagram Stories update, the 40-year-old actor posted a picture from her breakfast table wearing an oversized sunglasses. Kareena captioned her selfie, “Where is my baby?” as she waited for her son Jeh, whose table-chair set was lying empty. The actress was seen wearing a black sports bra with a sky-blue printed cotton robe over it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Selfie With Son Jeh, Check Out Her Maldives Holiday Pictures

Kareena has been giving a glimpse of her Maldives vacation to the 7.6 million followers on Instagram. On Thursday, the actress shared a snapshot of the bright blue ocean from the sandy beach as Saif, Taimur, and Jeh took a dip into the water.

In another picture, Kareena shared a discreet selfie as she hid her face with an oversized straw hat. The actress was seen wearing a neon green top as she took the selfie. Captioning the picture, Kareena used a sticker that read, “Who Dat."

It is being speculated that Kareena will be celebrating her 41st birthday in the picturesque location of Maldives. Kareena will be turning a year older on Tuesday, September 21. The family had visited Maldives last month as well, as they rang in Saif’s 51st birthday on August 16.

Kareena had shared a family portrait from Maldives last month as she wished Saif a happy birthday. The actress was seen in a printed kaftan as she leaned on her husband who was wearing his staple white kurta and pajama. Captioning the picture, Kareena has written, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”

