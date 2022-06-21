Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jehangir Shows How It is Done on International Yoga Day, See Pic

It is no secret that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and now it seems that her youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan is following in her footsteps as well. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Bollywood actress shared a photo of her little one stretching his arms and legs. In the photo, Jeh seems to strike the downward dog pose and balance pretty well.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “BALANCE…❤️such an important word to life and Yoga ❤️Happy international Yoga Day people …❤️My Jeh baba ❤️”

Take a look:

Kareena’s friends and fans took to the comment section to leave lovely comments for Jeh. “So cute ya” wrote one user while another wrote, “Awwwww 😍😍 happy international yoga day Jeh baba 😍😍😍😍😍” Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi too left a comment. She wrote, “Mahshallah ❤️”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. They have another son, Taimur.

Meanwhile, Kareena, who was busy with the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X, recently jetted off to London. The actress is sharing screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma and wrapped up the shoot just some days back.

The actress took to her Instagram to post a picture enjoying her favourite coffee from London. Pairing a white tee and denim with a sleeveless jacket, the actress seems to be lost in the taste of the coffee. She captioned the picture, “Waited two years for you baby ❤️ Pret ❤️ #Sipping my coffee ❤️ Coffee Lover ❤️” See the post here:

The Devotion of Suspect X marks her OTT debut. Talking of the same, Kareena told Hindustan Times, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew.” Kareena welcomed her second son, Jeh, in February 2021. The project is yet to go on floors.”

The actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, and the film will release on 11th August.

