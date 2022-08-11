Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sons Taimur, Jeh Twin in Pink as They Celebrate Rakhi With Sister Inaaya

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today, August 11, social media has been filled with posts from celebrities showering love on their siblings. Actress Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable photos from her Rakhi celebrations with her actor-brother Saif Ali Khan. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif’s little munchkins Taimur and Jeh, along with their cousin sister Inaaya took away the limelight.

In the post shared by Soha, she can be seen posing with Saif after tying him a Rakhi. She also shared photos of her daughter Inaaya celebrating the special occasion with her brothers. In one of the photos, Inaaya can be seen putting a ‘tika’ on Jeh’s forehead as Taimur poses in the background. In another photo, Taimur can be seen standing as Inaaya sits in front of him. The last photo sees the little girl tying a Rakhi on her brother’s wrist.

Sharing the post, Soha wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan boys and girls #happyrakshabandhan #rakhi”

Take a look:

Soha keeps sharing her family photos quite often on her social media handle. Earlier in an interview, Soha had opened up on the bond between Taimur and her daughter Inaaya. The cousins, born nine months apart, share a close bond. The duo is often spotted together at birthday parties, spending time at each others’ homes, and even celebrating festivals together.

Although the age gap between Taimur and Inaaya isn’t much, Soha revealed that little Tim thinks Inaaya is ‘just too small’ for him and he feels that she can play with Jehangir Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena’s younger son. She also revealed that Taimur teases that Inaaya ‘smells like poo.’

