Kareena Kapoor Khan's Stylist Copied Her Costume from International Designer?

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her impeccable fashion sense and grabs eyeballs every time she steps out of her house. Whether it’s in the gym or airport or chat shows, the diva is always seen in her fashionable best.

However, recently the Good Newwz actor found herself in a bit of a row as a report emerged on social media probing one of her looks from last year.

An Instagram user named Diet Sabya, who often points out plagiarism in the world of fashion and art world, has called out Bebo and her stylist for wearing an imitation of an international label’s creation.

As per Diet Sabya’s comparative post, Kareena’s monotone outfit, curated by stylist Rhea Kapoor and coming from the designer house Raghavendra Rathore was actually by designer Jason Wu for Hugo Boss’ Fall/Winter 2015 fashion show. The blue tuxedo with a detailed front panel is eerily similar in both pictures.

From the ensemble’s silhouette to the panels and the button placement - the matches are quite remarkable. The visible differences in Raghavendra Rathore’s bespoke blue bandhgala features elaborate baroque brooch, matching buttons, cut-out hemline and flap pockets on sides.

Designer Raghavendra Rathore or Kareena have not come out with any official comment over the comparisons but the post has divided the internet and netizens have dropped reactions, soon after the post came along.

Some users said Kareena looks regal and proved she is a true royal by rocking the look like a boss. Others trolled her for wearing a rip-off and are shocked to see the uncanny resemblance the bandhgala bears additionally fished the designer for copying a design blatantly.

A few were of the opinion that the ensemble looked better on Kareena.

