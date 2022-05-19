Kareena Kapoor’s Throwback Pics From 1996 Circa School Trip with Friends: 'Left Kalimpong With a Treasure Trove'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has left Kalimpong after completing the shoot of her debut OTT project ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’. During her stay at the mesmerizing location, the Jab We Met actress has been treating her fans with adorable BTS clicks from the shoot. And the day she left the city, the actress left with a ‘treasure trove of memories, and she shared it with her fans too!

The Tashan actress took to Instagram and posted a couple of priceless throwback pictures from her school days. In the first picture, we see Kareena dressed in a school dress as she poses with her girlfriends in the backdrop of the school’s building. Next, we see Kareena with her hair braided with a ribbon and donning a white suit and a blue dupatta as the school dress. The actress posed smilingly along with her classmates. The last photo is a recent click. It sees Kareena smiling ear to ear while standing next to one of her school friends who is also a grown-up now. The actress’ happiness is clear in the last photo. Kareena is seen sporting a stylish black jacket and a pair of classic blue denims as she grinned and posed for the lens.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie…left with a treasure trove …our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots …through our travels…Welham Girls Rajasthan trip. Circa1996❤️.Thank you @dolkad for these❤️.”

Soon after the pictures were posted, Kareena’s sister chimed into the comments section to write, “So lovely 💕.”

Scores of Kareena’s fans loved the throwback pictures and left heart and fire emoticons in reaction to the post.

Earlier in the day, Saif Ali Khan was spotted with Taimur as they jetted off to West Bengal to reunite with Kareena. Earlier, Kareena also revealed that her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, is giving her company on the sets. In a picture she shared a few days ago, she was seen getting ready for the shoot with her hair and make-up team while Jeh sat on a chair looking at his mother.

Apart from The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

