1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Throwback Picture Is Too Hard To Miss

credits - Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen wearing a sleeveless black outfit that flaunts a cowl neck with digital print around. She throws a poker expression that screams of attitude and is bound to make you feel intimidated.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently logged into her Instagram account to enter a scintillating image of herself. In the upload, Bebo throws a poker expression that screams of attitude and is bound to make you feel intimidated.

The Heroine actor is seen wearing a sleeveless black outfit that flaunts a cowl neck with digital print around. She opted for a stylish black belt with exaggerated rings that perfectly hugs her waistline. As Kareena’s tresses carelessly blow over her face, we see for her make-up she has done her eyes bold and kept the lips nude.

To complement the sexy throwback and depict her current mood, Kareena wrote, “Wednesday... whatever! #Guts” in her caption. Those who are close friends and ardent fans of Bebo know that she loves using the term “guts” every now and then.

Check the pic here:

View this post on Instagram

Wednesday... whatever! #Guts

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Designer Manish Malhotra commented, “(heart emojis)Any and everyday you look gorgeous(sic.)”

The still is from the sets of the film, Angrezi Medium, released on March 13 this year. Kareena played the role of a cop in the Homi Adajania’s directorial. Other important characters were played by Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia.

Kareena, who has been enjoying her new obsession with social media since her debut on Instagram, has kept fans engaged with adorable glimpses of her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, amid quarantine.

Earlier this month, Saif spoke at length with Mumbai Mirror about his quarantine and family. He said, "I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout(sic.)"

