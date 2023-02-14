It is Valentine's Day and social media is brimming with adorable posts from all over. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to mark the occasion by sharing a beautiful post. But it is not for Saif Ali Khan. Yes, you read that right! Kareena Kapoor took to social media and shared a string of pictures in a stunning pink saree and wrote, “Main apni favourite hoon… Happy Valentine’s Day."

The first picture shows the actress looking at the camera as she strikes an intense pose, while the other one gives a glimpse of her side profile in front of a holographic background. Check it out:

Take a look at the post below:

Within no time, celebrities and fans rushed to the comment section to drop compliments. Manish Malhotra commented, “Aur hum Sab ki bhi". BFF Amrita Arora commented with a laughing emoticon. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Caption boss”. Apart from them, many fans also lauded the actress. A user wrote, “And that’s what you taught us all. Much before it became cool. Love yourself. Love you Poo." Another wrote, “You’re my favourite too”.

The Jab We Met actress donned the off-white and pink embroidered saree for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception in Mumbai. For the event, she dropped the saree in a traditional style along with a pink satin blouse. She completed her look with heavy earrings and a statement ring. The actress opted for a neat bun, pink eye makeup, blushed cheeks and glossy lips for her look. At their reception, Kareena was accompanied by Karan Johar. In case you missed it, check it out here-

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor has a list of several movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial film The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The plot revolves around a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who assists them in covering it up while the police are investigating. Apart from that, she will also star in Hansal Mehta’s film The Buckingham Murders and The Crew which is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan.

