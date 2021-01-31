Kareena Kapoor Khan's Wish on 'Soul Sista' Amrita Arora's Birthday: Have Your Back Till Eternity

Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned the sweetest birthday wish for her best friend Amrita Arora. The Bollywood diva said that she has her back till eternity.

Kareena posted a candid picture on Instagram. In the image, the two are seen dressed in athleisure. Amrita is seen almost tripping while Kareena is smiling for the camera. She also shared a photo from the TV show The Golden Girls to compare their friendship to that of the characters on the show.

The actress wrote, "This picture says it all... while you're tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity. You know you are my golden girl forever (swipe to the next picture to know what I mean), my soul sista, my bestest friend forever... and ok I promise to help you when you fall for the 101st time... Happy birthday my Amolas... keep the red flowing always," she wrote as the caption.

Amrita's sister Malaika Arora too posted a candid photo on her 43rd birthday. "Always by ur side my little sis,watching over you. May we always laugh ,cry,fight,gup,eat,cook,travel together . Love u loads ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday," she wrote.

Kareena, Amrita, Malaika and Karisma form the most glamorous girl gang in Bollywood. They are best of friends and are always by each other's side no matter what. Karisma also posted a selfie with Amrita and simply said, "Amolasss happy birthday #partnerineverything love you !"

Amrita Arora had a short stint in Bollywood before she married Shakeel Ladak and started a family. They have two sons - Azaan born on 5th February 2010 and Rayaan born on 20th October 2012.