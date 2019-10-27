Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani Turn up the Heat in This Video from Good Newwz Set

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani's latest video from their upcoming film Good Newwz has grabbed people's attention. The two actresses are seen enjoying each other's company as they dance and make merry together on the sets of the comedy-drama film, set to release on December 27.

Read: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur's Diwali Pics Will Light up Your Festivities

In the video, Kareena and Kiara can be seen wearing shimmery dresses as they respond to Karan Johar, who is shooting them on his phone camera. Karan asks the ladies in the video, "Oh my God girls, you are looking Fab." responding to the compliment, Kareena and Kiara say, "Not fab...PHAT (Pretty hot and Tempting)."

Check out the video from the sets of Good Newwz here:

Akshay Kumar, who also stars in the film alongside the two actresses and Diljit Dosanjh, shared another still from the same sets as he wrote on Twitter, “#GoodNewwz straight from me to you!! I give you this Legendary cast on the Dance Floor this Christmas Lucky You, LuckyMe @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @raj_a_mehta @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @HARRDYSANDHU @Its_Badshah.” Most expectedly, its a still from a dance number that the actors will feature in the film.

The movie which was earlier titled Good News, changed in its name recently. The film is now called Good Newwz.

Read: Ranveer Singh Makes a Colourful Appearance on John Cena's Insta Timeline

Good Newwz is a family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.