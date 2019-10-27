Take the pledge to vote

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani Turn up the Heat in This Video from Good Newwz Set

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani were seen rocking their shimmery outfits on the sets of their forthcoming release 'Good Newwz'.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Image: Good Newwz cast/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani's latest video from their upcoming film Good Newwz has grabbed people's attention. The two actresses are seen enjoying each other's company as they dance and make merry together on the sets of the comedy-drama film, set to release on December 27.

In the video, Kareena and Kiara can be seen wearing shimmery dresses as they respond to Karan Johar, who is shooting them on his phone camera. Karan asks the ladies in the video, "Oh my God girls, you are looking Fab." responding to the compliment, Kareena and Kiara say, "Not fab...PHAT (Pretty hot and Tempting)."

Check out the video from the sets of Good Newwz here:

Akshay Kumar, who also stars in the film alongside the two actresses and Diljit Dosanjh, shared another still from the same sets as he wrote on Twitter, “#GoodNewwz straight from me to you!! I give you this Legendary cast on the Dance Floor this Christmas Lucky You, LuckyMe @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @raj_a_mehta @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @HARRDYSANDHU @Its_Badshah.” Most expectedly, its a still from a dance number that the actors will feature in the film.

The movie which was earlier titled Good News, changed in its name recently. The film is now called Good Newwz.

Good Newwz is a family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

