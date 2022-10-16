Kareena Kapoor Lands In Mumbai Just In Time To Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With Saif Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor has returned to Mumbai from the UK just in time to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony. A decade on, the couple has two children together — sons Taimur and Jeh.

On Sunday, Bebo was spotted making her way out of the Mumbai airport with Jeh in her arms. Kareena Kapoor was seen rocking a blue long-sleeved shirt with a pair of ripped jeans. She completed her OOTD with a pair of sunglasses. Jeh was seen wearing a striped tee with dark blue pants.

The actress reportedly travelled to Mumbai not only for the wedding anniversary celebrations but also for Diwali as well. For the unversed, Kareena was in London to shoot her upcoming murder mystery movie with director Hansal Mehta.

ETimes reported that she will be wrapping the 10th wedding anniversary celebrations with Saif, followed closely by Diwali celebrations, and then take off for shooting again. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress began filming with the renowned ‘Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story’ director, Hansal Mehta, and she is accompanied by her youngest child Jeh to the foreign land. The untitled movie will reportedly see Kareena Kapoor Khan slip into the role of detective.

The Hansal Mehta movie is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and will mark Kareena’s second collaboration with it. The actress is not only starring in the film but also co-producing it. Speaking about the film with News18.com, Kareena said, “For this film, Ekta Kapoor (co-producer) told me to come on board creatively and be a producer. I did it because I loved the script so much. I don’t know if I’m going to start producing films [in a full-fledged manner] because I don’t know anything about it. I want to just see how this one goes.”

