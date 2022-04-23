Kareena Kapoor Looks Breathtaking In These Black And White Snaps; Fans Call Her 'Stunning'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a complete stunner. And, her Instagram posts are one fine example of it. On Saturday, the actor shared a number of monochrome images – and they were breathtaking. “Stare into your soul kinda day,” Kareena wrote in the caption. In the first two snaps, the actor was seen playing around with her hair while she gave a gazed look at the camera. In the third and last one, she was seen admiring herself in a mirror.

Take a look:

Over 1 lakh people have hit like on the album and showered it with tons of comments. “You are looking beautiful,” “stunning,” “gorgeous,” my all time favourite bebo”,” “love,” “beautiful,” “queen” – were some of the comments on the post.

A few days ago, Kareena celebrated her mother Babita Kapoor’s birthday. Sharing a throwback picture of her mom, wherein the former actor looked beautiful as ever, Kareena wished her a happy birthday.”Happy birthday Mothership, My Maa, No beauty like Mamma,” she wrote in the caption. Her sister Karisma Kapoor, best friends Malaika Arora and Amruta Arora along with Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, and Maheep Kapoor showered love on the post.

While the celebrities extended birthday wishes to Babita Kapoor, they also pointed out how beautiful she looked in the black and white monochromatic snaps.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Though the film was slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022, it will be released by end of the year. Along with this, the actor has also signed an untitled project with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta. Kareena is also expected to be a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

