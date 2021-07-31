Kareena Kapoor Looks Dreamy in This Candle-lit Frame As She Kicks Off Her Weekend, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a party animal. She loves to throw house parties for her girl gang Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor. The actress took to her Instagram Story to share a dreamy picture of herself in a candle-lit frame as she embraced the “Friday feeling." The actress can be seen dressed in a grey ensemble and she accentuated her look with kohl-rimmed eyes.

“Friday feeling," Kareena Kapoor captioned the photo and added a couple of heart emojis to her Instagram story. Check out the post here:

On Thursday, Kareena gave a glimpse into her “maternity fashion" to fans. She wrote: “Whoever said that maternity fashion isn’t a thing… Was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn’t tell… ‘olive-d’ this dress a lil’ too much while expecting. I’ve captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. #ThrowbackThursday."

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second son with and Saif Ali Khan on February 21. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August. They were blessed with their first child, Taimur, in December 2016.

