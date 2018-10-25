English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Looks Exactly Like Son Taimur in This Throwback Pic, See Photo
Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday shared an adorable childhood photo of her and younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Taimur was born to actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Karisma Kapoor may not be doing too many films lately, but the actor is a regular on Instagram, giving her fans glimpses of her everyday life and precious throwback photos.
The 44-year-old diva on Wednesday shared an adorable childhood photo of her and younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unsurprisingly, in the photo Kareena looks the spitting image of her infant son Taimur, who is India and paparazzi’s current obsession.
“Always Twinning 👯♀️ since forever! #wonderwednesday#sisters #memories #myrock #family❤️ (sic),” Karisma captioned it.
See it here:
Now, here are a few photos of Taimur for you to better compare if he has taken after his superstar mother or not.
Born to actors Kareena and Saif Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, Taimur will soon turn two years old.
Meanwhile, Karisma and Kareena, the daughters of veteran actors Randhir and Babita Kapoor, share a supremely close bond. The two are often spotted shopping, hanging out together, and on festivals and family occasions.
Though Kareena is not on social media, Karisma regularly shares photos with her on Instagram. Check out a few of them here:
On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. She will next star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal among others.
Kareena is also set to make her radio debut on Ishq 104.8 FM with her show What Women Want.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The 44-year-old diva on Wednesday shared an adorable childhood photo of her and younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unsurprisingly, in the photo Kareena looks the spitting image of her infant son Taimur, who is India and paparazzi’s current obsession.
“Always Twinning 👯♀️ since forever! #wonderwednesday#sisters #memories #myrock #family❤️ (sic),” Karisma captioned it.
See it here:
Now, here are a few photos of Taimur for you to better compare if he has taken after his superstar mother or not.
Born to actors Kareena and Saif Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, Taimur will soon turn two years old.
Meanwhile, Karisma and Kareena, the daughters of veteran actors Randhir and Babita Kapoor, share a supremely close bond. The two are often spotted shopping, hanging out together, and on festivals and family occasions.
Though Kareena is not on social media, Karisma regularly shares photos with her on Instagram. Check out a few of them here:
On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. She will next star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal among others.
Kareena is also set to make her radio debut on Ishq 104.8 FM with her show What Women Want.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma is Almost Unrecognisable in This Throwback Pic
- Failed Force India Buyer Teams Up With Haas F1
- PV Sindhu Regains Number Two Spot in Latest Women’s Singles Badminton Rankings
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Undergoes Handling Tests at NATRAX - See Video
- Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: How to Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 999
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...