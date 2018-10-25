Kareena Kapoor Looks Exactly Like Son Taimur in This Throwback Pic, See Photo

Karisma Kapoor may not be doing too many films lately, but the actor is a regular on Instagram, giving her fans glimpses of her everyday life and precious throwback photos.The 44-year-old diva on Wednesday shared an adorable childhood photo of her and younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Unsurprisingly, in the photo Kareena looks the spitting image of her infant son Taimur, who is India and paparazzi’s current obsession.“Always Twinning 👯♀️ since forever! #wonderwednesday#sisters #memories #myrock #family❤️ (sic),” Karisma captioned it.See it here:Now, here are a few photos of Taimur for you to better compare if he has taken after his superstar mother or not.Born to actors Kareena and Saif Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, Taimur will soon turn two years old.Meanwhile, Karisma and Kareena, the daughters of veteran actors Randhir and Babita Kapoor, share a supremely close bond. The two are often spotted shopping, hanging out together, and on festivals and family occasions.Though Kareena is not on social media, Karisma regularly shares photos with her on Instagram. Check out a few of them here:On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. She will next star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal among others.Kareena is also set to make her radio debut on Ishq 104.8 FM with her show What Women Want.