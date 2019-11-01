Take the pledge to vote

Kareena Kapoor Looks Like a Boss Lady Unveiling T20 World Cup Trophies in Melbourne

Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the trophies of both the men and women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne. The tournament will start on February 21, 2020, with the women's teams battling it out first.

News18.com

November 1, 2019
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the trophies of both men and women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Friday. The Women's T20 World Cup will start from February 21, 2020 followed by the Men's World Cup which will start on October 18.

The ever beautiful actress looked gorgeous at the event, donning a beige and black two-piece suit paired with black heels. Multiple pictures of the actress have surfaced online where the actress looks like the boss lady she is! The actress also sported a shorter haircut than previously seen.

Check it out below:

Ahead of the ceremony, the actress said that she was honoured to be unveiling the trophies. “I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. Its truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform,” the actress told IANS.

“They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law (MAK Pataudi) was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy,” she added.

West Indies, the defending champions of ICC T20 World Cup will be playing the first match against New Zealand on October 25 in Melbourne.

