Kareena Kapoor Looks Red Hot in Throwback Picture By Dabboo Ratnani

Fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani posted a picture of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on his Instagram handle on Monday. Khan looks smoking hot in an off-shoulder red bodycon dress that hugs her fabulous body curves perfectly. Her look has been kept simple with just a ruby ring and blown-out hair which she flaunts effortlessly but her makeup is quite shimmery which goes well with the bold dress.

The picture appears to be one from the 2014 calendar shoot that Ratnani did with Khan and many other celebrities. However, this picture did not make it to the final calendar release.

In the picture that was taken for the calendar, Khan was seen sitting on a luxury leather armchair posing her signature pout which gave the impression that Ratnani recreated the Sharon Stone moment from Basic Instinct.

For over 20 years now, Ratnani has been capturing the glitz and glamour of the Indian film fraternity.He has shot some of the most sought-after stars of B-town, and his images have graced the cover of many notable magazines. His annual calendar, featuring both veteran legends and new and upcoming stars, is a collectable trend for many.

Since the picture has been posted, it has received over 23, 000 likes and more than 100 comments on Instagram.While many have praised the bold avatar of Khan, a few have criticised the celebrity photographer for posting such pictures at a time when the nation is struggling with the second wave of Covid-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium released in 2020 in which she co-starred with late actor Irrfan Khan. In the future, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in which she is starring opposite Aamir Khan. She wrapped the film’s shooting in her early pregnancy months. She also has Karan Johar’s much awaited period film Takht lined up in her projects.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here