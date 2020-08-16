Kareena Kapoor Loses Her Patience Sometimes with Taimur Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made headlines after announcing her second pregnancy with Saif Ali Khan. In a recent interview, she talked about her relationship with her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Talking to Filmfare, Kareena said, “Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes.”

She added. “He’s three-and-a-half years old now. He’s kind of understanding his likes and dislikes. He says things like, ‘I don’t want to eat this. I don’t want to eat that.’ I end up losing my patience. I tell him, ‘You have to eat your paratha. There’s no option now’. It’s a bit of a task. But in the end, we battle it out together.”

The couple released a joint statement last week announcing their pregnancy. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena," the statement read.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Starring Aamir Khan in the lead, it is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film was slated to release on Christmas 2020 but has been delayed one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.