Kareena Kapoor Makes a Glowing Mommy-to-be at Yash and Roohi Johar's Birthday Bash, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is nearing the birth of her second child. It is said that she may deliver as soon as in the next week. In the meantime, Kareena stepped out for fun times when she attended her film industry friend Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's birthday bash on Sunday.

Heavily pregnant Kareena looked radiant in a green flowy dress. Her glow is unmissable in the pictures from the time. She arrived with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam, Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr, Ekta Kapoor and Ravie and others were seen having loads of fun together.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October, 2012. The couple had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

(With IANS inputs)