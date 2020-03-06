Kareena Kapoor Makes Her Insta Debut, Says 'Hello Instagram'

The much-awaited Instagram debut is here and it is of none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. After keeping her fans on hold for a long time, the actress finally let the 'cat out of the bag', quite literally.

Sharing a picture of herself, she captioned, "The cat's out of the bag.



#HelloInstagram"

The account has got 543k followers within two days and goes by the name ‘KareenaKapoorKhan.’ The account is already being followed by Manish Malhotra, Hansika Motwani, Tamannah Bhatia, and Sonam Kapoor among others.

Prior to this, the account had a video of a black cat passing by, with graphics- Play, Pause and Loading which have a hint of her formal debut soon.

While her debut comes now, the actress had confessed on an episode with Koffee With Karan that she had a fake account on the social media handle to stay updated on all the gossips.

In an earlier interview, the actress had shared she would never come on the social app since she was a very private person.

"I know my fan clubs also have some 6-7 million followers. There are lots of fans who are running them. I can say that there'll be an official page which I will do at some point. But it will be run by somebody. It will only officially be about my work and will have updates about my films, but no personal stuff. It'll have one or two personal pictures from our family holiday, but nothing more than that. Saif and I always give out one picture from our family holiday anyway", she was quoted.

However, in a recent chat, she had given a hint about finally coming up on the platform. She had said, "No, I think that'll never be possible because I'm very private about my life. What has to be there, a lot of things are out there. Despite not being on social media, I think my life is on social media, so I like it that way. I don't wanna be the one posting pictures and videos."

