Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Give Major Squad Goals, Show How Social Distancing is Done Right

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are dishing out some major squad goals. The duo, on Wednesday, posted pictures featuring their girl gang and needless to say, their post is winning the Internet. Apart from Kareena and Malaika, the photo features Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Natasha Poonawalla. However, Karisma Kapoor, who is also a part of the "girl gang," couldn't make it. Sharing the photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first. PS: Karisma Kapoor is missing in action." Whereas, Malaika captioned it as, "Some social distancing with my squad."

In the photo, the girls were also at their fashion best. While Kareena looked striking in a copper-coloured outfit, Malaika was stunning in a white shirt and a flared pants. Amrita too looked impressive in an off-shoulder black dress. Take a look:

Meanwhile, during the 21 day lockdown period in March, Kareena and Malaika and their girl gang were catching up with each other over video calls. They also posted pictures of their multiple virtual reunions. In one of the collage of pictures shared by Kareena, she and her friends were seen napping in their respective homes. The post went viral soon enough.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newws and is currently prepping up for Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Best Picture Oscar winning film Forrest Gump. The film will have Aamir Khan playing the titular role. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on Christmas 2020.

Whereas, Malaika is seen as a judge in a dance reality show.