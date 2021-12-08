Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Glam Up for Early Christmas Party at Rhea Kapoor's Home; See Pics

Christmas and New Year are around the corner but it looks like Bollywood has already kick-started the celebrations. Film producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a party at her Mumbai home on Tuesday. The gathering was attended by her close friends, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora, and Poonam Damania. The ladies had a lovely night out and their Instagram Stories are speaking volumes about the same. They shared a bunch of video clips and pictures with fans via their social media handle.

Kareena shared a clip featuring Rhea, Masaba, and Poonam sitting on a couch as they laughed their hearts out. Just next to the couch, snacks were also placed on a coffee table, which was decorated with candles. Karisma blew a kiss as Amrita posed next to her. Kareena captioned it - “It’s started…uffff."

Malaika also shared a couple of clips and photos from the Christmas party. She first shared a close-up photo of Kareena’s eyes, and captioned it, “Uffff these eyes…" She also posted a picture wherein Kareena was sitting on Rhea’s lap. “Issa vibe," Malaika wrote and tagged the duo. In the next picture, she posed with Kareena and Amrita and called it “Only love".

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. It will release in theatres on April 14, 2022. The film is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.

