Kareena Kapoor Heads to Punjab to be with Saif for Diwali, Malaika Arora Joins Her to Meet Arjun

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her son Taimur Ali Khan, has headed to Punjab, where her husband Saif Ali Khan is apparently shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. Kareena, who is expecting her second child with Saif, will be celebrating Diwali there. She was spotted in a UCLA jersey and black jeggings and combat boots as she was leaving with her son.

Malaika Arora was also clicked at a private airport in Mumbai as she left for Punjab to be with beau Arjun Kapoor for Diwali celebrations. Malaika was wearing an all-black outfit, which she teamed with colour-coordinated boots.

The much-awaited spooky adventure comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ recently began its shoot in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie. The lead cast of the movie includes Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaaferi and helmed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Kareena were recently spotted at filmmaker Karan Johar's Diwali party. While none of the guests shared pictures from the party, they were all spotted arriving at Karan’s home on Tuesday night. Pregnant for the second time, Kareena was seen in a grey kurta and pyjama. She waved to the paparazzi while making her way inside Karan’s home.