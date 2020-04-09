MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora Miss Karisma Kapoor as They Catch up Over Video Call During Lockdown

Apart from spending quarantine time with husband Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur, Kareena Kapoor is making sure to catch up with her girl gang every once in a while over video calling.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
During the 21 day lockdown period, Kareena Kapoor has been giving us major friendship goals. Not only the actress is cherishing her quarantine time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur but is making sure to catch up with her girl gang as well.

Kareena recently caught up with her girlfriends, which includes names like Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, over a group video call amid lockdown. She also posted a picture of their virtual reunion. In her Instagram story, she also mentioned that the group is missing Karisma Kapoor.

"Missing our Lolo @therealkarismakapoor #TogetherForever #girlgang (sic),” Kareena wrote over the picture.

Take a look:

This is not the first time that Kareena and friends have caught up with each other over a video call. Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of her video call session with BFFs Malaika and Amrita. In the picture, the three can be seen interacting with each other as they stay at their respective homes.

Ever since she made her Instagram debut, Kareena has been super active on the photo-sharing app, giving updates to her more than 2 million followers almost on a daily basis. Here are her recent Instagram posts:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newws and is currently prepping up for Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Best Picture Oscar winning film Forrest Gump. The film will have Aamir Khan playing the titular role. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on Christmas 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more


