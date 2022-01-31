Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Write Appreciation Posts for Birthday Girl Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora’s sister, actor Amrita Arora is celebrating her 41st birthday today, January 31. To make this day special, her sister as well as her close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor took to social media to write appreciation posts for the Golmaal Returns actress. Malaika shared a photo of the birthday girl cutting the cake and the Kapoor sisters along with her can be seen standing beside her wearing birthday caps. Their close friend Mallika Bhat, too, posed with them. She wrote, “The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial …. Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat."

Kareena shared a different photo from the same event and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my BFF.No one like you. This is us." In a separate Instagram post, she shared another group photo and wrote, “My Amu" and added heart emojis.

Karisma wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling Amolas 🎂❤️#thisisus."

Amrita Arora the ever-so-youthful actor, is one of the rare actresses in Bollywood who has managed to remain fit, and suave even in the 40s bracket. Having starred in almost 20 films, she is currently a doting mother of two.

Mostly seen with her girl gang, Amrita is used to celebrating her birthdays with her besties- Kareena, Karishma, Malaika along with the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Saif, Natasha Poonawala, Maheep Kapoor, Riteish Sidhwani, and a bunch of families from B-town.

Her last film was Ek Tho Chance where she co-starred with Purab Kohli, Ali Fazal, Pawan Malhotra and Vijay Raaz.

