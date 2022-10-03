Kareena Kapoor Manhandled By Fans at Mumbai Airport; Shocking Incident Leaves Actor Panicked, Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan was mobbed by a swarm of fans at Mumbai airport on Sunday night. The actress was taken aback when she was manhandled by a male fan who tried to put his hand on her shoulder for a selfie. Kareena’s staff was quick to push the fan’s hand away from her but the incident left Kareena shocked.

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Kareena seems frightened when the male fan suddenly tries to put his hand on Kareena before being pushed away. At one point, Kareena looks uncomfortable when a group of people gathers around her to take selfies. Netizens came out in support of Kareena and called out the behaviour of the fans in question.

One user wrote: “This is not right. Fans should know how to behave.” Another one commented, “Fans should know their limits.” “People have gone made or what? Have some decency,” wrote a third user.

Kareena was reportedly travelling to London to shoot the first schedule of Hansal Mehta’s next. There will reportedly be no hero in this Kareena Kapoor-starrer. The 42-year-old actress will play the solo lead character in this yet-to-be-titled film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is touted to be a murder mystery.

The actress earlier revealed that she will essay the character of a detective and rookie cop in the film. According to Kareena, she will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar in the much-anticipated murder mystery film

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix film. Adapted from Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, the film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

