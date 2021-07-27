Kareena Kapoor May “Stab” Saif Ali Khan If He Tries Cutting Her Hair

Last year in the absence of salon services for several months during the Covid-19 lockdown, many celebrity couples gave each other funky haircuts at home. This became a viral trend. But Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan did not participate in the DIY Haircut challenge. Recently, Saif appeared on fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania’s talk show, Feet Up with the Stars, where he revealed the reason behind not hopping on the famous internet trend.

Calling Kareena a national treasure, the actor said it would be “unprofessional” if he tried to give her a trim. He joked that she might even “stab” him for doing so. He then explained that since both of them “are still working,” it would not be alright to experiment with “each other’s hair”. He, however, claimed that he does not have a problem if she tries to give him a haircut, but “she hasn’t” till now.

Saif also admitted to having “bad haircuts” in the past. In a segment of the show, he was given illustrations of his various characters over the years. Reacting to them, he said even though he had really bad hair in his earlier films, “none of them” was put up in the show. He then held up a placard that showed him with a long hair look in his 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. He commented that he looks better in this illustration than he originally appeared in the movie.

Saif and Kareena met on the sets of their 2008 flick Tashan. In an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, Saif had opened up on how he had saved Kareena from falling when she was going through the darkest phase of her life. Both the stars got married on October 16, 2012. They have two sons—four-year-old Taimur and Jeh who was born in February this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here