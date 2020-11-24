Kareena Kapoor Misses BFF Amrita Arora, Asks Her to Come Back from Goa Vacations

One of the most cherished BFF duos in Bollywood is Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora. The two have been best friends since what seems like forever and have been setting major goals for years now. From brunches on weekends to rejuvenating vacations to workout sessions and even their kids' playdates, Kareena and Amrita have been inseparable.

Kareena, who was in Himachal Pradesh last week, has returned to Mumbai. However, she is majorly missing her bestie in the city. Amrita recently jetted off to Goa for a holiday. Bebo has shared a stunning selfie of Amrita on her Instagram story to reveal how much she is missing her girlfriend. Kareena, who is calling Amrita the ‘The Queen of Goa’ in her story, has also placed a crown sticker on Amrita’s head.

While posting the picture, Kareena wrote, “Come back,” followed by several emojis.

The 42-year-old actress and VJ was quick to respond to her bestie’s major missing post. She reshared Kareena’s story on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “I’m clearly being missed,” followed by red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently read an essay as part of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020. Royal Commonwealth Society held its first-ever virtual award ceremony on November 20. It was hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

Kareena was joined by other celebrities like Stephen Fry, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke. They also read out extracts from essays of winners from India for the Queen’s Essay Competition 2020. Kareena shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Honoured and nervous to be reading out extracts from the winning essay from India… new experiences.”

She later posted a video of her, reading an extract from the story, The Water’s Rise, written by Ananya Mukerji, Senior Runner Up of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020.

The mom-to-be has wrapped up shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film headlined by Aamir Khan is due for release next year. Kareena also has Takht in the pipeline.