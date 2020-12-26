Kareena Kapoor Misses Favourite Destination Gstaad, Shares Throwback Pictures with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared throwback pictures from her favourite vacation destination Gstaad, with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Gstaad is an alpine town in Switzerland which is famous for its ski resorts.

In the pictures, Taimur can be seen wearing a hoodie with the town's name. Kareena can be see posing amid the winter landscape awith Saif and Taimur. She captioned the picture, "Will miss you this year. Gstaad my love."

Last year, sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids Sameira and Kiaan also accompanied Kareena to Gstaad. She had shared pictures from their trip before Kareena had her own Instagram account.

Gstaad attracts a lot of celebrities. Apart from the Kapoor-Khan family, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal as well as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had also visited the Swiss town at the same time.

Kareena is currently expecting her second child with Saif. On the work front, she will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.