Kareena Kapoor Misses The Good Old Days But Urges Everyone To Stay Home

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback from the sets of her forthcoming film. In the group photo, uploaded by Kareena, we see her pose against a beautiful mustard field in the backdrop with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha.

“The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home (sic.),”she wrote in the caption.

The picture is clicked when the film’s crew was shooting in Rupnagar, Punjab in November last year. As per a report in PTI, they had shot some portions in Chandigarh before filming on the bank of river Sutlej. On Valentine's Day, Kareena’s first official look from the film was unveiled by co-star, Aamir Khan along with a sweet message. “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me (wink emoji) Love,” he tweeted.



This film marks the third collaboration of Aamir and Kareena. They have co-starred in 3 Idiots (2009) Talaash (2012.)

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film features Aamir Khan in the titular role and also has Mona Singh play an important part. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan, written by Atul Kulkarni and will be jointly bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

After February, the shooting got adjourned due to the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the film’s writer, Atul Kulkarni spoke about the film’s release during a chat with Pinkvilla. He said, "Laal Singh, I think, would release next year now. We were supposed to release in December”.

