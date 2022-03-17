Kareena Kapoor Gets Reminder to Wear Sunblock by 'Gal Pal' Natasha Poonawala Amid Maldives Vacay | Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is enjoying a blissful family holiday in the Maldives. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has been treating her fans to glimpses of her stay at the exotic location. And on Thursday, the actress shared an intriguing picture chilling with her girl pals – sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Natasha Poonawalla.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Jab We Met actress shared a photo in a neon yellow monokini as she posed along with Karisma and Natasha amid the sea. While Karsima was seen donning a black monokini, Natasha donned a floral print bikini for the stunning click. The trio seems to enjoy their time amid the majestic view. While sharing the pitcture, Kareena wrote,” Aloha and gal pals,” and added a string of emoticons including a yellow heart, shining sun a beach umbrella, heart shaped eyes and 100 emoticon.

Natasha too took to Instagram and posted close up pictures from the outing of the girl gang. She shared a close-up selfie featuring Kareena, Karisma and herself, and a couple of pictures posing near their beautiful stay. She also shared a video featuring a hearty meal that the trio binged on. In the post, what caught our attention is Kareena’s tanned look. The actress seems to have spent more than enough time in the sun, as her face turned red, which is visible in the close up selfie posted by Natasha Poonawalla.

Advertisement

She even added a reminder to wear sunblock for Kareena in the caption. She wrote, “Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies — a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, Natasha friends and colleagues from the industry chimed into the comments section as they lobed the pics. Amrita Arora took to the comments section and wrote, “Missed this ❤️❤️❤️,” Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Fab! ❤️.’”

On March 14, the Kapoor sisters were spotted heading to the Maldives. Kareena Kapoor, along with sons Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor was spotted flying off to the Maldives in a private plane. While Karisma was dressed in a white salwar-kurta, Kareena had put on a funky outfit with joggers, a baggy t-shirt, and a cap. Kareena’s little ones were looking smart in their casual outfits. In the clip, shared by a celebrity photographer, Karishma was seen pulling Jeh’s cheeks and fans were quick enough to notice Maasi’s love.

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.