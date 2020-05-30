Kareena Kapoor on Being Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo: It's Pop Culture

One of the most famous Kareena Kapoor Khan roles in her glorious acting career is Poo or Pooja from Karan Johar's family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While the film is still relevant for many, the character of Poo in itself has found a different level of reverence in pop culture.

The character, who played the sister of Kajol's character Anjali, was not only a fashion icon, she also spoke her mind freely, wore what she wanted - a character trait ahead of its time. Hence, she is still relevant among the new generation.

Kareena Kapoor, in a recent interview opened up about the iconic character. Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Kareena said, "It's a character that somehow, I don't know how it just connected with the youth then and it connects with the youth now. If I really can say, actresses will always do different kinds of parts but you've never seen a character like Poo. You've never seen somebody who is so blasé and just speaks her mind."

"It's so strange that after 20 years, it's still coming back in a way, in 2020, because, as you said, it's pop culture," she added.



On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film will be a remake of the 1994 Best Picture Academy-winner Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

The film was scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, but will reportedly be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more